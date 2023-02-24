Hudson’s Liam Neitzel, and New Richmond’s Carter Sterba and Luke Kamish all went 2-0 on Thursday’s first day of the WIAA Division 1 Boys Individual State Wrestling Tournament to advance to Friday night’s semifinal round.
Neitzel won both of his 106-pound matches by fall– over Juniel Moen of Franklin in 1 minute, 18 seconds, and Thai Yang of Wausau West in 3:30, to improve to 49-1 on the season. He will face Ethan Bast of West Bend West (43-6) in Friday night’s semifinals.
Sterba (40-10) earned a 10-7 decision over Cael Zelinski in his first round match at 113 pounds, and beat Nathan Mielke of Wauwatosa West 8-6 in the quarterfinals to advance to face Nathan Mielke of Wauwatosa East/West (37-6) in the semifinals.
Kamish posted a 15-3 major decision over Christopher Anderson of Sun Prairie East/West in his opening round match at 120 pounds before beating Hudson Halter of Waterford 7-3 in the quarterfinals. He will wrestle Ben Bast of West Bend West (43-3) in the semifinals.
Hudson’s Ethan Winkleman (182 pounds) and Ryan Rambo (220), and River Falls Travis Moelter (126), all won their opening round matches before losing in the quarterfinals. All three will wrestle in Friday’s consolation round for a chance to earn a spot on the podium.
Hudson’s Noah Moltzan (126), and River Falls’ Zach Peterson (195) and Lincoln McCarty (285) will wrestle in elimination matches Friday after losing their first round matches on Thursday.
In the state girls competition, River Falls’ Jenna Lawrence and Hudson’s Natalie Klavetter will wrestle in Friday’s consolation round after going 1-1 Thursday.
Lawrence (11-2) pinned Ellie Federl of Grafton in 1:07 in her opening round match at 107 pounds before losing by fall in 4:49 to Ava Peters of Semour in the quarterfinals. She will wrestle Breanna Derouin of Menasha (28-3) Friday.
Klavetter (19-4) pinned Aailiyah Diaz of Martin Luther in 1:21 at 120 pounds before losing in 2:48 to Emjay Neumann of Manitowoc Lincoln and will wrestle Journee Wood of Phillips (11-5) in the consolation round.
All four St. Croix Central wrestlers advance in Division 2
All four St. Croix Central wrestlers will compete in Division 2 quarterfinal matches Friday after three won their opening round matches and another earned a bye. Owen Wasley (38-1) received the first round bye at 160 pounds and will wrestle Connor Faust of Kiel (48-8) Friday.
Teague Holzer (36-3) will take on Blakelee Bastien of Luxemburg-Casco (41-10) in a 126 pound quarterfinal match after earning a technical fall over Conner Brimeyer of Cuba City/Benton Thursday, and Parker Shakleton (36-10) will wrestle Joseph Volz of Campbellsport (46-5) in a 220 pound quarterfinal after pinning Nathan Kruse in 1:17 in the first round.
At 152 pounds, Noah Nusbaum (48-8) earned a 14-5 major decision over Cruz Patzner of Arcadia in the first round and will face undefeated Zane Licht of Lodi (52-0) in Friday’s quarterfinals.
