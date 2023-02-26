Hudson sophomore Liam Neitzel capped an undefeated weekend at the WIAA Individual State Wrestling Tournament in Madison by beating Mycah Beckett of De Pere by a 12-2 major decision in Saturday night’s finals to win the 106-pound Division 1 championship.
Neitzel is the fifth individual state champion in Hudson history and the first since Kyle Crain won the 152-pound title in 2010.
St. Croix Central junior Owen Wasley also reached Saturday night’s finals in Division 2, where he lost by technical fall to defending state champion Braedon Scoles of Kewaskum at 160 pounds.
In Division 1 at 160 pounds, River Falls’ senior Travis Moelter fought back from a loss in the quarterfinals to win his next four matches, including a 1-0 decision over Carter Freeman of Wisconsin Rapids in the third place match, while at 182 pounds
Hudson junior Ethan Winkleman went 4-2 on the weekend to place fifth at 182 pounds in Division 1, and St. Croix Central senior Parker Shakleton took first at 220 pounds in Division 2, while New Richmond sophomores Carter Sterba and Luke Kamish also earned spots on the awards podium with sixth place finishes at 113 and 120 pounds, respectively.
In the girls’ state competition, Hudson sophomore Natalie Klavetter fought back for a third place finish at 120 pounds after losing in the quarterfinals.
