As a volunteer with the Hudson Area Backpack and Food Program, I am writing to encourage the city of Hudson and Hudson residents to support the Under One Roof Project, a non-profit center in the former Norlake building downtown.
Operation HELP and the Hudson Area Backpack and Food Program began pursuing a co-location when COVID-19 revealed that coordinated, comprehensive services were needed in Hudson.
Operation HELP and the Hudson Area Backpack and Food Program spent 18 months planning for a co-location and searching for space. During that time, the St. Croix Valley Foundation sponsored a six month strategic planning session with Propel Nonprofits, for Operation HELP and the Hudson Area Backpack and Food Program to help plan for the project.
The groups looked at several properties in the Hudson area, but none were found to be suitable. When the Norlake building was presented as an option, it was obvious it was the best location for the project:
At 19,000 square feet, the building is large enough to house several non-profits. The building includes a parking lot.
The downtown location has easy access to major transportation routes.
The building offers the top floor as commercial rental space, generating an income for the building.
The building is located in an area that the city has designated as a “buffer zone” between business and residential downtown, and the project fits well with that philosophy.
The Hudson Area Backpack and Food Program worked with the Foundation for Essential Needs, a Minnesota nonprofit, specializing in food shelf design and management, to plan the space. The Foundation for Essential Needs provided free consulting work to plan square footage, layout, customer flow, food inventory.
The Under One Roof Project will not burden downtown with additional traffic. The organizations expect to have 25 employees, volunteers and/or clients at any point of the day in the building, far less than the 75 people Norlake had in the building previously.
The city of Hudson and Hudson residents should recognize that these organizations are good neighbors. We should be proud to have them as part of our downtown, in the heart of our city, because they represent the heart of our city. For more information hudsonbackpack.com.
