Hudson swept all four singles matches and took two of three in doubles play to improve to 3-1 in Big Rivers Conference dual matches with a 6-1 victory over New Richmond Tuesday in New Richmond.
The Raiders won all three singles matches in straight sets, with Anna Runck defeating Ireland Green 601, 6-1 at No. 1, Cally Burgraff beating Melia Warner 6-2, 6-0 at No. 2, Laney Hanson defeating Amber Stevens 6-0, 6-4 at No. 3, and Ruby Orella defeating Olivia Tyvoll 6-2, 6-3, at No. 4.
New Richmond’s lone victory came at No. 1 doubles, where Bella Baillargeon and Lili Brinkman earned a 6-2, 6-2 win over Sophie Lipa and Greta Laurel. Hudson’s No. 2 doubles team of Lila Wilber and Lauren Ledbury defeated Lydia Stowers and Hannah Tyvoll 6-2, 6-1, while the Raiders’ No. 3 team of Olivia Pettey and Reyna Fort held off Ava Zak and Carlee Ritzer 4-6, 6-0, 6-0.
The team victory for the Raiders left them one game behind BRC co-leaders Eau Claire Memorial and Menomonie, while New Richmond dropped to 1-3 in conference play. Hudson will return to action at home Tuesday, Sept. 12 against Rice Lake (2-2) while New Richmond will travel to Chippewa Falls (0-3).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to crichardson@orourkemediagroup.com.