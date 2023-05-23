New Richmond got a second place finish from Matt Westmoreland at No. 2 singles, and third place finishes in four other flights, to place third as a team at the Big Rivers Conference Boys Tennis Tournament last Tuesday in Eau Claire.
Westmoreland defeated Eli Moe of Chippewa Falls 6-0, 6-0 in the first round and Harrison Davis of Menomonie 6-2, 1-6, 10-5 in the second round before losing to Will Nordstrum of Eau claire Memorial 4-6, 2-6 in the championship match.
Eau Claire Memorial won its 25th conference championship with 42 points while Menomonie was second with 23. New Richmond placed third with 20 and Hudson was fourth with 18 while River Falls finished fifth with 12, Eau Claire North was sixth with 11 and Chippewa Falls was seventh with 0.
Thomas Smallidge beat River Falls’ Henry Whipkey in the third place match at No. 1 singles, while Sam Tyvoll defeated Wildcat Mathom Johnson for third at No. 3 singles. Drew Eckert and Nathan Devereux placed third at No. 1 doubles for the Tigers, while Bennett Heiss and Jacob Degear were third at No. 3 doubles.
Hudson received a pair of second place finishes– from Luke Deschenes at No. 1 singles and Nicky Alenov at No. 2 singles, while River Falls’ Sam Majerus took third at No. 2 singles.
The Tigers, Raiders and Wildcats competed in the WIAA Division 1 subsectional Monday with qualifiers advancing to the sectional Wednesday in Eau Claire.
