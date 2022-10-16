River Falls, New Richmond and Hudson host first round football playoff games this week.
Football
River Falls vs. La Crosse Central
River Falls, 8-1 overall and Big Rivers Conference co-champions, received the No. 1 seed in its eight-team grouping in the Division 2 sectional and will host former Mississippi Valley Conference rival La Crosse Central (4-5) in a Level 1 playoff game. A win would keep the Wildcats at home against either No. 4 Marshfield (6-3) or No. 5 Pulaski (7-2) in a Level 2 game Oct. 28.
Details: Friday, Oct. 21, 7 p.m., UW-River Falls David Smith Stadium
Football
New Richmond vs. Menomonie
New Richmond, the No. 2 seed in the same Division 2 sectional as River Falls with a record of 6-3, takes on seventh-seeded Menomonie (3-6), in a rematch of their Big Rivers Conference game from Sept. 30 that was won by the Tigers 24-21. A Tiger win would keep them at home against either No. 3 seeded West DePere (8-1) or No. 6 Holmen (5-4) Friday, Oct. 28.
Details: Friday, Oct. 21, 7 p.m., New Richmond High School Tiger Stadium
Football
Hudson vs. D.C. Everest
Hudson shared the Big Rivers Conference title with River Falls this season and takes an 8-1 record and a No. 2 seed into its Division 1, Level 1 playoff game against D.C. Everest (6-3). The Raiders and DCE had two common opponents this season, with Hudson beating Marshfield, 24-7, and Stevens Point, 38-7, and DCE losing to Marshfield 44-29, and beating Stevens Point 44-18). A Raider win Friday would keep them at home against either No. 3 Chippewa Falls (7-2) or No. 6 Appleton North (7-2) in a Level 2 game Oct 28.
Details: Friday, Oct. 21, Hudson High School Raider Stadium
