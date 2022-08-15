It’s week one of the 2022 high school football season in Wisconsin, and local teams Somerset, New Richmond and St. Croix Central all open at home.
Somerset vs. Bloomer
The Spartans will honor legendary coach Bruce Larson’s posthumous induction into the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame during a pregame ceremony and honor their state championship teams from 2002, 2012 and 2014 at halftime of their season opener against Bloomer under new coach Joe Hutter.
Details: Thursday, Aug. 18, 7 p.m., Somerset High School Seibel Field
New Richmond vs. Medford
The Tigers, coming off a 6-4 season and their eighth straight playoff appearance in 2021, prepare for their third season in the Big Rivers Conference with a non conference game against Medford in the season opener at Tiger Stadium. Medford is coming off a 5-5 season a year ago.
Details: Friday, Aug. 19, 7 p.m, New Richmond High School Tiger Stadium
St. Croix Central vs. Spencer/Columbus Catholic
The Panthers kick off the 2022 season at home with a non conference game against Spencer/Columbus Catholic in Hammond. St. Croix Central is coming off a 4-6 record in 2021 while Spencer/Columbus Catholic was 6-5.
Details: Friday, Aug. 19, 7 p.m., St. Croix Central High School Annabelle D. Hanson Sports Complex
