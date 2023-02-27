Most communities are happy to have one hockey team in the state tournament. We’ve got three.
Boys Hockey
WIAA Boys Division 2 State Tournament
Hudson vs. Menomonie
The New Richmond Tigers earned the No. 1 seed in the four-team Division 2 state tournament bracket and will take on Big Rivers Conference foe and No. 4 seed Menomonie in the first game of the Division 2 semifinals on Thursday. The Tigers (22-4) swept the Mustangs (10-16) in BRC play this season, 6-0 in Menomonie and 5-2 in New Richmond, on their way to the BRC title. The winner will face either No. 2 Mosinee (21-6) or No. 3 Oregon (16-11) in the Division 2 state title game Saturday at 9:30 a.m.
Details: Thursday, March 2, 10 a.m., Bob Suter’s Capitol Ice Arena, Middleton
Girls Hockey
WIAA Girls State Tournament
Hudson vs. Superior
Third-seeded Hudson (13-10) will begin its quest for its first state championship since 2003 when it takes on No. 2 seed Superior (19-5) in the semifinals of the girls state tournament. The Raiders dropped a 4-3 decision to the Spartans during the regular season. The winner will advance to the girls’ state championship game against either top-seeded De Pere (23-3) or No. 4 Middleton Saturday at 12:10 p.m.
Details: Thursday, March 2, 6:15 p.m., Bob Suter’s Capitol Ice Arena, Middleton
Boys Hockey
WIAA Boys Division 1 State Tournament
Hudson vs. Verona
Two-time defending state champion Hudson will open its bid for a three-peat against Big Eight Conference champion Verona in the semifinals of the Division 1 boys state tournament. Hudson (19-9) is the No. 3 seed in the four-team state tournament field while Verona (22-5) is No. 2. The winner will play either No. 1 Green Bay Notre Dame (26-0) or No. 4 University School of Milwaukee (19-8) in Saturday’s Division 1 state title game at 2:30 p.m.
Details: Friday, March 3, 12:15 p.m., Bob Suter’s Capitol Ice Arena, Middleton
