There’s regional wrestling and sectional swimming and diving this weekend while hockey playoffs begin on Tuesday.
Boys Swimming and Diving
Division 1 Sectional
Swimmers and divers from 11 teams, including Hudson and Rivers Falls, will hit the Hudson Middle School pool to compete for berths in the WIAA State Swimming and Diving Championships. The winner of each event, and the next 18 finishers from all six sectionals, will qualify for the state meet in Waukesha the following weekend.
Details: Diving– Friday, Feb. 10, 5 p.m., Hudson Middle School; Swimming– Saturday, Feb. 11, 1 p.m., Hudson Middle School
Wrestling
WIAA Regional Tournaments
Postseason wrestling action begins with teams and individuals competing for regional titles and taking the first step towards state. The first place team at each regional will advance to team sectionals Tuesday, Feb. 14, while top four individuals in each weight class will advance to the individual sectionals Saturday, Feb. 18. Hudson, River Falls and New Richmond will be competing in Division 1 while St. Croix Central and Somerset are in Division 2.
Details: Division 1– Saturday, Feb. 11, 10 a.m., Hayward High School; Division 2– Saturday, Feb. 11, 10:30 a.m., Neillsville High School
Boys Hockey
Division 1 Regional Semifinal
Fourth-seeded Hudson will host No. 13 seed Merrill in a Division 1 regional as the march to the WIAA State Hockey Tournament gets underway. A Raider win would keep them at home for the regional final against either No. 5 seed Chippewa Falls or No. 12 Ashland .
Details: Tuesday, Feb. 14, 7 p.m. Hudson Gornick Arena
