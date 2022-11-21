A local rivalry is renewed in girls hockey and Hudson begins defense of its boys state hockey title while River Falls boys hoops faces last year’s state runner-up.
Girls Hockey
St. Croix Valley Fusion vs. Western Wisconsin Stars
Big Rivers Conference and local rivals St. Croix Valley and Western Wisconsin face off in the opening game of the Fusion’s annual Thanksgiving Tournament. The Fusion are a cooperative team made up of players from River Falls, St. Croix Central and Baldwin-Woodville high schools while the Stars consist of players from New Richmond, Somerset, Amery, Osceola and St. Croix Falls.
Details: Wednesday, Nov. 23, 7 p.m., Baldwin United Civic Center
Boys Hockey
Hudson vs. Madison Edgewood
Two-time state champion Hudson will open the 2022-23 season under new coach Charlie Singerhouse Friday night in a rematch of last season’s Division 1 state title game against Madison Edgewood. The Raiders beat the Crusaders 6-2 back in March to win their sixth state championship in 13 state tournament appearances.
Details: Friday, Nov. 25, 7 p.m., Hudson Sports and Civic Center
Boys Basketball
River Falls vs. La Crosse Central
River Falls will tip off its 2022-23 season at home against defending Division 2 state runner-up and sectional foe La Crosse Central Monday night. The Wildcats are coming off a season in which they finished 20-6 overall while La Crosse Central was 28-2 last year, including a 67-48 loss to Pewaukee in the state title game.
Details: Monday, Nov. 28, 7:15 p.m., River Falls High School
