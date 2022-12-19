A special night for River Falls wrestling, a key Big Rivers Conference girls hockey game, and holiday tournament play are all on tap.
Wrestling
River Falls Triangular
The River Falls wrestling program will celebrate 60 years of success and honor the induction of former coach Dave Brandvold into the Wisconsin Wrestling Coaches Association George Martin Hall of Fame when the Wildcats host a triangular with Baldwin-Woodville and St. Thomas Academy.
Details: Thursday, Dec. 22, 6 p.m., River Falls High School
Girls Hockey
Western Wisconsin Stars vs. Chippewa Falls/Menomonie
The Western Wisconsin Stars, the girls’ hockey cooperative team consisting of players from Somerset, New Richmond, Amery, Osceola and St. Croix Falls will look to gain ground in the Big Rivers Conference standings when they host the Chippewa Falls/Menomonie co-op in Somerset.
Details: Thursday, Dec. 22, 7 p.m., Somerset Archie Montpetit Memorial Ice Arena
Girls Basketball
Hudson at Marshfield Holiday Tournament
The high-flying Raiders will look to continue their strong start to the season when they kick off holiday tournament play against a pair of formidable Division 1 foes– Marshfield and Wausau West– at the Marshfield Holiday Tournament.
Details: Wednesday, Dec. 28, 7:30 p.m. and Thursday, Dec. 29, 1:30 p.m., Marshfield High School
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.