Somerset has a chance to clinch the Middle Border Conference soccer title while there’s plenty of buzz around the UW-River Falls football team’s homecoming game.
Boys Soccer
Somerset vs. Osceola
Somerset could be in a position to clinch the Middle Border Conference outright when they face Osceola for the second time this season. The Spartans shut out the Chieftains 4-0 in their first meeting Sept. 12 in Osceola.
Details: Thursday, Sept. 29, 5 p.m., Somerset High School
Volleyball
New Richmond vs. Hudson
New Richmond will be seeking its first Big Rivers Conference win of the season while Hudson will try to rebound from a hard-fought loss to River Falls last week in a clash of local rivals on the Tigers’ home court.
Details: Thursday, Sept. 29, 7 p.m., New Richmond High School
Football
UW-River Falls vs. UW-Stevens Point
The 17th-ranked UW-River Falls football team will open Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association play in the annual Shrine/Homecoming game at David Smith Stadium. The Falcons take a record of 2-1 into the contest and are coming off a bye week while the Pointers, who are also coming off a bye, are 1-2.
Details: Saturday, Oct. 1, 1 p.m., UW-River Falls David Smith Stadium at Ramer Field
