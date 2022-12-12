Three Big Rivers Conference wrestling teams are still undefeated and two of them will meet Thursday night.
Boys hockey
Hudson vs. River Falls
River Falls will try to knock off the two-time defending state champion Raiders when they meet for the first time this season in Hudson. The Raiders have won the last 20 meetings between the two teams dating back to January of 2012.
Details: Thursday, Dec. 15, 7 p.m., Hudson Sports and Civic Center Gornick Arena
Wrestling
River Falls vs. New Richmond
River Falls, New Richmond and Hudson are all 2-0 in Big Rivers Conference duals this season but at least one of them will be handed their first loss when the Wildcats and Tigers square off in River Falls.
Details: Thursday, Dec. 15, 7 p.m., River Falls High School
Girls hockey
Western Wisconsin Stars vs. Hudson
The Stars and Raiders will meet in an early-season Big Rivers Conference game that will give one of them the upper hand in the conference standings. The two teams split their two meetings last season.
Details: Tuesday, Dec. 20, 7 p.m., Somerset Archie Montpetit Memorial Ice Arena
