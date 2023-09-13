New Richmond and Hudson square off in a key Big Rivers Conference match in soccer, while Hudson and New Richmond try to stay on top of the BRC standings in football.
Soccer
Hudson vs. New Richmond
New Richmond will try to continue its strong start to the season when the Tigers visit two-time defending Big Rivers Conference and three-time defending Division 1 sectional champion Hudson. New Richmond was ranked No. 7 in last week’s Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association Division 2 state poll while Hudson was ranked No. 8 in Division 1.
Details: Thursday, Sept. 14, 7 p.m., Hudson High School Raider Stadium
Football
Hudson at Menomonie
One team will be assured of at least an early-season share of first place in the Big Rivers Conference while the other will be looking up when the Raiders and Mustangs, both 2-0 in conference play, square off in Menomonie. The Raiders enter the game 3-1 overall and are coming off their highest scoring output of the season in a 48-26 victory over River Falls, while Menomonie is 4-0 after a 28-20 win over Chippewa Falls last week.
Details: Friday, Sept. 15, 7 p.m., Don and Nona Williams Stadium, Menomonie
Football
New Richmond vs. Superior
New Richmond will look to maintain at least a share of first place in the Big Rivers Conference when it hosts Superior at Tiger Stadium. The Tigers are one of four teams who enter the week 2-0 in conference play and are 4-0 overall after a 31-7 road victory at Eau Claire Memorial last week, while Superior is still searching for its first win of the season after dropping its fourth straight game, 20-0 to conference co-leader Eau Claire North last week.
Details: Friday, Sept. 15, 7 p.m., New Richmond High School Tiger Stadium
