Two of the three undefeated wrestling teams in the Big Rivers Conference will square off in Hudson while the Raider boys basketball game hosts a key BRC matchup.
Wrestling
Hudson vs. River Falls
First place in the Big Rivers Conference will be on the line when the Raiders host the Wildcats. Hudson and River Falls both enter the night 2-0 in conference duals with the winner looking to remain in at least a tie for first place with New Richmond.
Details: Thursday, Jan. 5, 7 p.m., Hudson High School
Girls Hockey
Western Wisconsin Stars vs. St. Croix Valley Fusion
The Stars and the Fusion square off in a Big Rivers Conference showdown in Somerset. The Fusion have won or shared the last three BRC titles and are looking to keep pace with first place Hudson at the top of the league standings. St. Croix Valley took the first meeting between the teams, 3-1, at the Fusion’s Thanksgiving Weekend Tournament back on Nov. 23.
Details: Thursday, Jan. 5, 7 p.m., Somerset Archie Montpetit Memorial Ice Arena
Boys Basketball
Hudson vs. Rice Lake
The Raiders will look to keep pace with Chippewa Falls atop the Big Rivers Conference standings when they host Rice Lake. Hudson ended December on a six-game winning streak and was tied with Chippewa Falls for first place in the BRC at 3-0 (7-1 overall), while Rice Lake was tied for fourth place at 2-2 (6-2 overall).
Details: Friday, Jan. 6, 7:15 p.m., Hudson High School
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.