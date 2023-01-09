Hudson and New Richmond meet on the mat with Big Rivers Conference title hopes on the line, while the Tiger boys hockey team hosts Amery in a battle of Division 2 powerhouses.
Wrestling
Hudson vs. New Richmond
The Raiders can clinch at least a share of the Big Rivers Conference title with a win over the Tigers. Hudson has won six of the last eight conference championships with its last title coming in 2021.
Details: Thursday, Jan. 12, 7 p.m., Hudson High School
Gymnastics
River Falls Invitational
River Falls will host its annual “Winter Wonderland” Invitational with 11 teams from Wisconsin and Minnesota, including Hudson, scheduled to compete. Action begins at 11 a.m. following the grand march-in in the high school gym.
Details: Saturday, Jan. 14, 11 a.m., River Falls High School
Boys Hockey
New Richmond vs. Amery
The second-ranked Tigers and the third-ranked Amery/Clayton/Clear Lake/Unity co-op square off in a game that could go a long way towards determining who will be the top seed in the WIAA Division 2 sectional come playoff time.
Details: Tuesday, Jan. 17, 7 p.m., New Richmond Sports Center
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.