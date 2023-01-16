Hudson and New Richmond meet in a key boys’ hockey matchup while the Hudson girls hockey team will look for a season sweep over the St. Croix Valley Fusion.
Boys Basketball
River Falls vs. Chippewa Falls
River Falls will be looking for its fourth straight Big Rivers Conference win and try to leapfrog Chippewa Falls in the Big Rivers standings when the Wildcats host the Cardinals in their first home game in three weeks.
Details: Friday, Jan. 20, 7:15 p.m., River Falls High School
Boys Hockey
New Richmond vs. Hudson
Two of the top teams in their respective divisions, as well as the Big Rivers Conference, meet in a Saturday matinee in New Richmond. The Tigers were ranked No. 2 in the Jan. 9 Division 2 WiPH/Coaches Poll while the Raiders were No. 6 in Division 1. The winner will also have a leg up in the race for the conference title.
Details: Saturday, Jan. 21, 3:45 p.m., New Richmond Sports Center
Girls Hockey
Hudson vs. St. Croix Valley Fusion
Local rivals Hudson and St. Croix Valley meet for the second time this season with the Fusion looking to avenge their only Big Rivers Conference loss of the season, a 3-2 loss to the first place Raiders back on Dec. 13 in River Falls.
Details: Tuesday, Jan. 24, 5 p.m., Hudson Civic Center
