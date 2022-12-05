A Hudson-River Falls basketball doubleheader takes center stage as the local rivals meet in early season showdowns in hoops and hockey.
Boys Basketball
River Falls vs. Hudson
The Wildcats and Raiders renew their rivalry in the first game of a Friday night doubleheader at the Cats’ Den in River Falls. The Wildcats won both of their meetings against the Raiders last year by a total of five points. Both teams take Big Rivers Conference records of 1-0 into the game.
Details: Friday, Dec. 9, 5:30 p.m., River Falls High School
Girls Basketball
River Falls vs. Hudson
The River Falls and Hudson girls will take the floor at the Cats’ Den for the second game of Friday’s doubleheader. The teams split their two meetings last season with each team winning on its home court. Hudson has gotten off to a 4-0 start this year while River Falls has dropped three of its first four games.
Details: Friday, Dec. 9, 7:15 p.m., River Falls High School
Girls Hockey
St. Croix Valley Fusion vs. Hudson
The defending Big Rivers Conference co-champions will face off in an early season conference showdown at River Falls’ Wildcat Centre. Either the Fusion or the Raiders have won all 10 of the last BRC championships. The Fusion are a cooperative team consisting of players from River Falls, St. Croix Central and Baldwin high schools.
Details: Tuesday, Dec. 13, 7 p.m., River Falls Wildcat Centre
