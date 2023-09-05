River Falls takes on BRC rivals New Richmond and Hudson on the soccer pitch, while the Wildcats and Raiders meet in football for the Little Brown Jug.
Soccer
River Falls vs. New Richmond
The Wildcats and Tigers square off in a Big Rivers Conference match that will also give one of the teams a leg up when it comes to sectional seeding. River Falls dropped its Big Rivers Conference opener to Eau Claire Memorial last week while New Richmond defeated Eau Claire North 4-0.
Details: Thursday, Sept. 7, 7 p.m., River Falls High School Wildcat Field
Football
River Falls vs. Hudson
One of the longest rivalries in the state continues when River Falls and Hudson square off for the 106th time in the annual battle for the Little Brown Jug. The Wildcats currently have possession of the jug after snapping the Raiders’ two-year hold on the trophy with a 27-14 victory last season in Hudson. River Falls leads the all-time series 56-49.
Details: Friday, Sept. 8, 7 p.m., UW-River Falls David Smith Stadium
Soccer
Hudson vs. River Falls
The defending Big Rivers Conference champion Raiders will look to avenge a 2-0 regular season loss to the Wildcats last season, their lone conference loss on the way to an 8-1-1 record, when the two teams meet at Hudson High School’s Raider Stadium.
Details: Tuesday, Sept. 12, 7 p.m., Hudson High School Raider Stadium
