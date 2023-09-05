Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 669 IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN MINNESOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 28 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL MINNESOTA BENTON MCLEOD MEEKER MORRISON SHERBURNE SIBLEY STEARNS WRIGHT IN EAST CENTRAL MINNESOTA ANOKA CARVER CHISAGO DAKOTA HENNEPIN ISANTI KANABEC MILLE LACS RAMSEY SCOTT WASHINGTON IN SOUTH CENTRAL MINNESOTA BLUE EARTH FARIBAULT FREEBORN LE SUEUR NICOLLET RICE STEELE WASECA IN SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA GOODHUE IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES IN NORTHWEST WISCONSIN BARRON POLK RUSK IN WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN DUNN PEPIN PIERCE ST. CROIX THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBERT LEA, BLAINE, BLUE EARTH, CAMBRIDGE, CENTER CITY, CHANHASSEN, CHASKA, DURAND, ELK RIVER, FARIBAULT, GAYLORD, HASTINGS, HUDSON, HUTCHINSON, LADYSMITH, LE SUEUR, LITCHFIELD, LITTLE FALLS, MANKATO, MENOMONIE, MINNEAPOLIS, MONTICELLO, MORA, OSCEOLA, OWATONNA, PRINCETON, RED WING, RICE LAKE, RIVER FALLS, SAUK RAPIDS, SHAKOPEE, ST CLOUD, ST PAUL, ST PETER, STILLWATER, VICTORIA, AND WASECA.