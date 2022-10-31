Hudson is back in the state soccer tournament and River Falls football has reached Level 3 playoffs for just the second time in school history while Hudson and River Falls swimmers compete for spots at state.
WIAA Boys State Soccer Tournament
Hudson vs. Marquette
Hudson is making its third straight appearance in the WIAA Division 1 State Tournament and will face Marquette in a rematch of last year’s state title game. The Raiders are 16-3-2 and ranked ninth in the state and enter the tournament as the No 4 seed while Marquette (14-6-2) is ranked No. 2 in the state and is the top seed at state. Thursday’s winner will face either No. 2 seed Verona (18-3-0) or No. 3 Hamilton (14-2-4) in the state championship game Saturday.
Details: Thursday, Nov. 3, 4:30 p.m. Uihlein Soccer Park, Milwaukee
WIAA Level 3 Football Playoffs
River Falls vs. West De Pere
Top-seeded River Falls will play in a Level 3 playoff game for just the second time in school history when it hosts No. 3 seed West De Pere in what amounts to a Division 2 state quarterfinal game. Both teams enter the game with records of 10-1 with the winner advancing to face either Homestead (7-4) or Kaukauna (7-4) the following week.
Details: Friday, Nov. 4, 7 p.m., David Smith Stadium at Ramer Field, River Falls
WIAA Division 1 Girls Swim and Dive sectional
Hudson and River Falls swimmers and divers will try to qualify for the WIAA State Championships the following week in Madison when Hudson hosts the 13-team Division 1 sectional. The Raiders and Wildcats finished first and second, respectively, in the Big Rivers Conference this season with the Raiders clinching the conference championship at the BRC Meet last Saturday.
Details: Diving Friday, Nov. 4, 5 p.m. Swimming Saturday, Nov. 5, 1 p.m., Hudson Middle School
