Key BRC contests in soccer and volleyball while its Little Brown Jug week in football.
Boys soccer
New Richmond vs. River Falls
The Tigers host the Wildcats in an early-season Big Rivers Conference match. River Falls is looking for its first win over New Richmond since the 2020 season after going 0-1-1 against the Tigers last year on their way to qualifying for the WIAA Division 2 State Tournament.
Details: Thursday, Sept. 8, 7 p.m., New Richmond High School Tiger Stadium
Volleyball
Hudson vs. Chippewa Falls
Hudson is off to one of its best starts in years under first-year coach Brittany Young-Sanchez and is coming off a five-set win at Menomonie in its Big Rivers Conference opener last Thursday to improve to 12-2 on the season. The Cardinals, meanwhile, snapped five-time defending BRC champion River Falls’ 40-match conference winning streak in their BRC opener. Chippewa Falls defeated Hudson in the semifinals of the Menomonie Sprawl Aug. 27.
Details: Thursday, Sept. 8, 7 p.m., Hudson High School
Football
Hudson vs. River Falls
One of the longest rivalries in the state continues when 3-0 Hudson and 3-0 River Falls square off for the 105th time in the annual battle for the Little Brown Jug. Last year’s meeting went down to the wire with the Raiders kicking a last-second field goal to retain possession of the Little Brown Jug for the second straight year with a 29-28 win. River Falls leads the all-time series 55-49.
Details: Friday, Sept. 9, 7 p.m., Hudson High School Raider Stadium
