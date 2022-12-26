All five area wrestling teams will be competing in holiday tournaments while a key Big Rivers Conference hockey game looms next week.
Wrestling
Northern Badger Classic
The prestigious Northern Badger Classic will feature wrestlers from 47 teams, including River Falls, St. Croix Central and Somerset, competing for individual and team titles with the championship matches all held under the spotlight on the center mat in the River Falls High School gym.
Details: Thursday and Friday, Dec. 29-30, 9 a.m., River Falls High School
Bi-State Classic
Hudson and New Richmond will be two of the 70 teams from Wisconsin and Minnesota that will compete for individual and team titles at the 40th Bi-State Wrestling Classic in La Crosse.
Details: Thursday and Friday, Dec. 29-30, 9 a.m., La Crosse Center
Boys Hockey
New Richmond vs. Hudson
New Richmond and Hudson will square off in a key Big Rivers Conference matchup in New Richmond. The Tigers will be playing their first BRC game in almost a month while it will have been over two weeks since the Raiders last saw a conference foe. New Richmond is 2-0 in BRC play so far this season and Hudson is 2-1.
Details: Tuesday, Jan. 2, 7 p.m., New Richmond Sports Center
