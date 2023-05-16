River Falls and New Richmond meet up in a late-season softball clash while local track athletes and golfers hope to move one step closer to state.
Softball
River Falls vs. New Richmond
The Wildcats host the Tigers at UW-River Falls’ Perkins Stadium in the second game of their two-game Big Rivers Conference series with the Cats trying to catch the Tigers in the BRC standings. New Richmond started the week 8-3 and in second place in the BRC while River Falls was 6-4. The first game of the series was Tuesday in New Richmond.
Details: Thursday, May 18, 5 p.m., UW-River Falls Perkins Stadium
Track and Field
WIAA Regionals
Area track and field athletes will take the first step towards qualifying for state at the Division 1 and Division 2 regional meets. Hudson, River Falls and New Richmond will compete in the Division 1 meet in Hudson, while St. Croix Central and Somerset will be at the Division 2 meet in Durand. The first four finishers in each event will qualify for sectionals May 25.
Details: Division 1 Monday, May 22, 3:30 p.m., Hudson High School; Division 2 Monday, May 22, 4 p.m., Durand High School
Boys Golf
WIAA Regionals
Local golf teams and individuals will try to extend their seasons at their respective regional tournaments. Hudson, River Falls and New Richmond will compete in the Division 1 regional in Eau Claire, while St. Croix Central and Somerset will be in Osceola. The top four teams and top four individuals who are not members of qualifying teams will move on to sectional play either May 30 or May 31.
Details: Division 1– Tuesday, May 23, 9 a.m., Wild Ridge, Eau Claire; Division 2– Tuesday, May 23, 9 a.m., Krooked Kreek, Osceola
