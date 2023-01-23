Three games to watch

Key games in the battle for Big Rivers Conference titles in boys and girls hockey take center stage over the next week.

Boys Hockey

New Richmond vs. Eau Claire Memorial

New Richmond will try and hold onto first place in the Big Rivers Conference when Eau Claire Memorial comes to town Thursday. The Tigers were tied for No. 1 in last week’s Wisconsin Prep Hockey Division 2 coaches poll while the Old Abes were No. 6 in Division 1.

Details: Thursday, Jan. 26, 7 p.m. New Richmond Sports Center

Boys Hockey

River Falls vs. Hudson

The Raiders will look to keep pace with New Richmond and Eau Claire Memorial in the race for the Big Rivers Conference title when they face the Wildcats for the second time in two weeks. Hudson defeated River Falls 3-0 Jan. 17 in Hudson.

Details: Tuesday, Jan. 31, 7 p.m., River Falls Wildcat Centre

Girls Hockey

Hudson vs. Western Wisconsin Stars

The Raiders and Stars meet in a key Big Rivers Conference matchup in Hudson. The Raiders are battling the St. Croix Valley Fusion for the BRC title while the Stars will look to avenge a 3-2 loss to Hudson back on Dec. 20.

Details: Tuesday, Jan. 31, 7:30 p.m., Hudson Civic Center

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:

• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.

• Don’t spam us.

• Don’t attack our journalists.

Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.

Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Share your opinion

Avatar

Join the conversation

Recommended for you