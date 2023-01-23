Key games in the battle for Big Rivers Conference titles in boys and girls hockey take center stage over the next week.
Boys Hockey
New Richmond vs. Eau Claire Memorial
New Richmond will try and hold onto first place in the Big Rivers Conference when Eau Claire Memorial comes to town Thursday. The Tigers were tied for No. 1 in last week’s Wisconsin Prep Hockey Division 2 coaches poll while the Old Abes were No. 6 in Division 1.
Details: Thursday, Jan. 26, 7 p.m. New Richmond Sports Center
Boys Hockey
River Falls vs. Hudson
The Raiders will look to keep pace with New Richmond and Eau Claire Memorial in the race for the Big Rivers Conference title when they face the Wildcats for the second time in two weeks. Hudson defeated River Falls 3-0 Jan. 17 in Hudson.
Details: Tuesday, Jan. 31, 7 p.m., River Falls Wildcat Centre
Girls Hockey
Hudson vs. Western Wisconsin Stars
The Raiders and Stars meet in a key Big Rivers Conference matchup in Hudson. The Raiders are battling the St. Croix Valley Fusion for the BRC title while the Stars will look to avenge a 3-2 loss to Hudson back on Dec. 20.
Details: Tuesday, Jan. 31, 7:30 p.m., Hudson Civic Center
