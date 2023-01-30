Hudson and New Richmond meet again, and Somerset squares off with Amery for the second time this season, in boys hockey, while Hudson and River Falls renew their rivalry in boys basketball.
Boys Hockey
Hudson vs. New Richmond
The Raiders and Tigers meet for the second time in two weeks, this time in Hudson, as both teams continue to eye a Big Rivers Conference title. New Richmond took the first meeting, 8-6, on their home ice Jan. 21.
Details: Thursday, Feb. 2, 7 p.m., Hudson Sports and Civic Center
Boys Hockey
Somerset vs. Amery
The Spartans and Warriors square off in a key Middle Border Conference matchup as both teams continue to chase Baldwin-Woodville in the conference standings. Somerset defeated Amery, who was ranked No. 3 in the state in Division 2 at the time, 4-3 in their first meeting Jan. 24.
Details: Friday, Feb. 3, 7 p.m., Somerset Ice Arena
Boys Basketball
Hudson vs. River Falls
The local rivalry between the Raiders and Wildcats heats up when the two teams meet for the second time this season as Hudson tries to stay in contention for the Big Rivers Conference title. The Raiders took the first meeting, 47-37, way back on Dec. 9 in River Falls.
Details: Saturday, Feb. 4, 7:15 p.m., Hudson High School
