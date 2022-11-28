Wildcats and Tigers meet in early season rivalry games on the hardwood and the ice.
Girls Basketball
New Richmond vs. River Falls
The Tigers will host the Wildcats in their Big Rivers Conference home opener. New Richmond has won the last four meetings between the two teams, including sweeping the Wildcats in BRC play last year.
Details: Friday, Dec. 2, 7:15 p.m., New Richmond High School
Boys Basketball
River Falls vs. New Richmond
It’s the Big Rivers Conference opener for both teams when the Wildcats host the Tigers Friday night. River Falls is coming off a 20-6 record a year ago that included a sweep of New Richmond and a berth in the Division 2 regional final.
Details: Friday, Dec. 2, 7:15 p.m., River Falls High School
Boys Hockey
New Richmond vs. River Falls
The Tigers host the Wildcats in an early Big Rivers Conference matchup at the New Richmond Sports Center. New Richmond finished 9-14-0 overall, 4-10-0 in BRC play a year ago while River Falls was 9-15-0 overall, 2-12-0 in the BRC, including a pair of losses to the Tigers.
Details: Monday, Dec. 5, 7 p.m., New Richmond Sports Center
