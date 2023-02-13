Area swimmers and divers wrap up their seasons at state while wrestlers compete for sectional titles and hockey playoffs get underway
Girls Hockey
WIAA Regional final
Hudson vs. Eau Claire Area Stars
The fourth-seeded Raiders will host the fifth-seeded Eau Claire Area Stars in a regional final for the right to move on to face the No 1 seed St. Croix Valley Fusion in a sectional semifinal. The Raiders and Stars split their two Big Rivers Conference games this season with the Raiders winning 3-0 Jan. 10 in Hudson and the Stars taking a 3-1 game Jan. 21 in Altoona.
Details: Thursday, Feb. 16, 5 p.m., Hudson Gornick Arena
Boys Swimming and Diving
WIAA Division 1 State Championships
Hudson’s Andrew Hanson, Brady Wainionpaa and Jerett Maalis, and River Falls’ Taylor Matter and Daniel Carns, will end their seasons on the biggest stage by competing for state titles in two events each at state. Hudson is also sending four divers and all three relay teams to state, while River Falls will send one diver and one relay team.
Details: Saturday, Feb. 18, Waukesha South High School Natatorium; Diving 9:30 a.m.; Swimming 2:30 p.m.
Wrestling
WIAA Sectional Tournaments
Nine Hudson, eight River Falls and four New Richmond individuals will be competing at the Division 1 sectional tournament, while 10 wrestlers from St. Croix Central and one from Somerset will compete in Division 2. The top two finishers in each weight class in Division 1, and the top three in Division 2, will advance to the WIAA Individual State Wrestling Tournament Feb. 23-25 in Madison.
Details: Saturday, Feb. 18; Division 1– 10 a.m., Eau Claire North High School; Division 2– 10 a.m., Amery High School
