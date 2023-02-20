Weather Alert

...MAJOR WINTER STORM TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY... .A major winter storm will bring significant travel impacts across the region. Most locations can expect to see at least a foot of snow by the time it ends Thursday night. The worst conditions will be Wednesday evening through Thursday, as heavy snow combines with northeast wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph, with some areas in western Minnesota seeing gusts near 50 mph. This will lead to significant drifting snow, and whiteout conditions in open areas. A Winter Storm Watch remains in effect for portions of central and southern Minnesota and west central Wisconsin where impacts will be lesser with the initial snow band Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning. Additional accumulating snow will arrive with the main storm Wednesday afternoon that will require an upgrade of this Winter Storm Watch. A Winter Storm Warning is now in effect for portions of western and southern Minnesota and most of the Twin Cities Metro. Forecast confidence is high that 4 to 7 inches of snow will fall Tuesday PM into Wednesday AM with the initial round of snow. The snow will lighten up Wednesday morning, but then widespread heavy snow will develop later on Wednesday afternoon as the main storm arrives. This main storm is expected to bring near an additional foot of snow to most locations, with higher amounts possible across south-central Minnesota and western Wisconsin. Areas in western and southern Minnesota may see blizzard conditions as well. ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TUESDAY TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 18 to 22 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and southeast Minnesota. * WHEN...From 3 PM Tuesday to 6 PM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&