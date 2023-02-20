Individual champions will be crowned in both boys and girls wrestling while area hockey teams try to punch their tickets to state.
WIAA Individual State Wrestling Tournament
The 80th annual WIAA Individual State Wrestling Tournament will take place this weekend in Madison, and for the first time the tournament will include competition for girls. In Division 1, Hudson has six boys and one girl competing for titles, River Falls has three boys and one girl and New Richmond has two boys, while in Division 2, St. Croix Central will be represented by four boys and one girl.
Details: Thursday, Feb. 23 - Saturday, Feb. 25. UW-Madison Kohl Center
WIAA Girls Hockey Sectional Final
Either the St. Croix Valley Fusion or Hudson Raiders will be playing for a berth at state in the Section 2 championship game Saturday in Somerset. The top-seeded Fusion and fourth-seeded Raiders squared off in the sectional semifinal Tuesday night in River Falls for the right to face either No. 3 Coulee Region or No. 7 Black River Falls Saturday for the sectional title.
Details: Saturday, Feb. 25, 12 p.m., Somerset Ice Arena
WIAA Boys Hockey Sectional Finals
Hudson and New Richmond could be playing in their respective sectional championship games Friday night if they take care of business in Tuesday’s sectional semifinals. Fourth-seeded Hudson faced No. 8 Wisconsin Rapids in a Division 1 sectional semifinal Tuesday night while top-seeded New Richmond hosted No. 4 Hayward in Division 2.
Details: Division 1 Friday, Feb. 24, 7 p.m., Chippewa Area Ice Arena; Division 2 Friday, Feb. 24, 7 p.m., Amery Ice Arena
