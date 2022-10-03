Hudson and River Falls meet on the pitch in a key Big Rivers Conference soccer game and the River Falls football team tries to hold onto its share of first place while New Richmond can clinch a spot in the postseason.
Boys soccer
Hudson vs. River Falls
The Raiders and Wildcats will meet for the second time this season in the second round of the Big Rivers Conference round-robin tournament. Hudson’s only conference loss this season came by a 2-0 score in River Falls Sept. 13.
Details: Thursday, Oct. 6, 7 p.m. Hudson High School Raider Stadium
Football
River Falls vs. Menomonie
River Falls will try and hold on to its share of first place in the Big Rivers Conference when they host the always-tough Menomonie Mustangs. The Wildcats are coming off their first loss of the season in overtime last week while Menomonie enters the game at 2-5 overall, 2-3 in the BRC and is fighting for its 32nd consecutive playoff appearance.
Details: Friday, Oct. 7, 7 p.m., UW-River Falls David Smith Stadium at Ramer Field
Football
New Richmond vs. Eau Claire North
New Richmond will have a chance to qualify for the playoffs for the ninth straight season when it takes on Eau Claire North in the Tigers’ annual homecoming game. New Richmond improved to 5-2 overall, 3-2 in the Big Rivers Conference with a 17-7 victory at Menomonie last week while Eau Claire North enters the game 2-5 overall, 2-3 in the BRC.
Details: Friday, Oct. 7, 7 p.m., New Richmond High School Tiger Stadium
