Three games to watch

The Big Rivers Conference baseball, softball and soccer standings will look a lot different next week after local rivals square off in the coming days.

Baseball

River Falls vs. Hudson

The Raiders try to keep pace with the first place Wildcats in the Big Rivers Conference standings when the two rivals meet in the second game of their two-game series Thursday in River Falls. The Wildcats entered the week 4-0 in BRC play (6-0 overall), while Hudson was tied for second place with Chippewa Falls at 3-1 (5-2 overall).

Details: Thursday, April 27, 4:30 p.m., First National Bank of River Falls Field

Softball

New Richmond vs. Hudson

New Richmond went 4-0 in the first two weeks of Big Rivers Conference play while Hudson started the week at 6-3. The two teams will meet in the second game of their home-and-home series in New Richmond with the Tigers looking to keep pace with Chippewa Falls on top of the BRC and Hudson trying to improve on its third place standing.

Details: Thursday, April 27, 4:30 p.m., New Richmond High School

Girls Soccer

River Falls vs. New Richmond

The Wildcats and Tigers square off in an early-season Big Rivers Conference showdown in their only meeting of the regular season Tuesday in River Falls. The Wildcats, the defending conference champions, defeated the Tigers twice last season, including a 4-0 victory in the regional finals.

Details: Tuesday, May 2, 7 p.m., River Falls High School Wildcat Field

