River Falls will play rivalry games in softball and baseball while Hudson kicks off the outdoor track and field season by hosting the Big Rivers Conference True Team Meet.
Softball
River Falls vs. Hudson
The local rivals meet in the second game of their two-game series after playing earlier in the week in Hudson. The Raiders have dominated the rivalry over the last 10 years, winning every game against the Wildcats since 2013.
Details: Thursday, April 13, 4:30 p.m., River Falls High School
Track and Field
Big Rivers Conference True Team Meet
Every performance will count when Hudson hosts its annual True Team Invitational Friday. Unlike traditional track meets, where only the top 8-10 finishers score points, every competitor will score at least one point, barring disqualification, in the true team format. Hudson, River Falls and New Richmond will be among the Big Rivers Conference teams on hand.
Details: Friday, April 14, 3:30 p.m., Hudson High School
Baseball
New Richmond vs. River Falls
The Tigers will host the Wildcats at Citizen’s Field in the first game of their two-game Big Rivers Conference series. River Falls took all three meetings between the teams last season, including a close 2-1 victory in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal last season. The Tigers and Cats will meet again two days later in River Falls.
Details: Tuesday, April 18, 4:30 p.m., New Richmond Citizen’s Field
