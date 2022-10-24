With postseason action in full swing, there’s more than just three games to keep an eye on this week.
Boys soccer sectional semifinals
Hudson vs. Eau Claire Memorial
Somerset vs. Northland Pines
Hudson and Somerset are the top seeds in their respective Division 1 and Division 4 brackets and will look to move one game closer to state when they host sectional semifinals Thursday. Hudson will take on No. 2 seed Eau Claire Memorial with the winner advancing to Saturday’s sectional final in Oshkosh, while Somerset will battle No. 7 seed Northland Pines for a chance to play Saturday in Arcadia.
Details: Thursday, Oct. 27, 4 p.m., Somerset High School, 7 p.m., Hudson High School
Volleyball sectional semifinals
It will be a playoff double feature Thursday in Hudson when both Hudson and River Falls compete in the Division 1 volleyball sectional semifinals. No. 4 seed Hudson will take on top-seeded Chippewa Falls at 5 p.m., followed by No. 2 River Falls against No. 3 Marshfield at 7 p.m. The winners will advance to the sectional final which is tentatively scheduled to be played Saturday at 7 p.m. in Marshfield.
Details: Thursday, Oct. 27, 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., Hudson High School
Football Level 2 playoffs
Hudson, River Falls and New Richmond will all host Level 2 playoff games Friday night while St. Croix Central will hit the road to try and keep its season alive. No. 2 seed Hudson will host No. 6 Appleton North in a Division 1 game, while in Division 2 top-seeded River Falls will take on No. 4 Marshfield and No. 2 New Richmond will face No. 3 West De Pere. Sixth-seeded St. Croix Central will travel to No. 2 seed and Middle Border Conference rival Ellsworth in Division 4 action.
Details: Friday, Oct. 28, 7 p.m. Hudson, River Falls, New Richmond and Ellsworth
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.