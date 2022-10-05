New Richmond, River Falls and Hudson finished just short of qualifying as teams for next week’s state golf tournament in Madison, but they’ll each have an individual there.
Hudson’s Olivia Grothaus, River Falls’ Mahlia McCane and New Richmond’s Abbie Ritzer moved on after earning the three individual qualifying spots at the WIAA Division 1 Sectional Tuesday, Oct. 4, at Troy Burne.
The top two teams, and the top three individuals who were not members of the top two teams, advanced.
Tomah and Stevens Point took the top two spots in the team standings. Tomah won the sectional title with a total score of 362 and Stevens Point was second with 368. New Richmond finished just one stroke out of the running with 369 and River Falls was fourth with 374 while Hudson finished fifth out of eight teams with 385.
Grothaus tied Tomah’s Brin Neumann for third place with a score of 80 and McCane and Ritzer tied for fifth place with 83s to grab the three available individual qualifying spots.
Kailey Stevens contributed an eighth place score of 87 to New Richmond’s team total and Emma Eastep finished in a four-way tie for ninth place with a 90, while Nora Harris rounded out the Tigers’ total with a 109.
Aili Lassi shot a 95 for River Falls while Mollie Schmidt and Ellie Krueger each shot 98.
Hudson’s team score was rounded out by Lauren Parker with a 94, McKenna Zignego with 105, and Emmie Miller and Ava Gillen each with 106.
The WIAA Girls State Golf Tournament will be held Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 11-1, at University Ridge Golf Course in Madison.
