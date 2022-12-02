Girls Basketball
Somerset 57, River Falls 40
Prescott 59, St. Croix Central 27
Boys Hockey
Hudson 2, Chippewa Falls 1 (OT)
Eau Claire Memorial 2, River Falls 1
New Richmond 9, Eau Claire North 0
Girls Hockey
St. Croix Valley Fusion 7, Rochester Century 1
Hastings 6, Western Wisconsin Stars 1
Wrestling
Hudson 37, Menomonie 36
River Falls 48, Chippewa Falls 31
New Richmond 45, Eau Claire Memorial 28
