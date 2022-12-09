Boys Basketball
St. Croix Central 80, Stanley-Boyd 75
Somerset 81, Eau Claire Regis 44
Boys Hockey
Eau Claire Memorial 3, Hudson 2
Girls Hockey
Gentry Academy 11, Hudson 1
St. Croix Valley Fusion 3, Black River Falls 2
Wrestling
Hudson 63, Chippewa Falls 12
River Falls 67, Eau Claire Memorial 0
New Richmond 51, Eau Claire North 25
Somerset 48, Spring Valley/Elmwood 27
