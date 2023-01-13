Girls Basketball
New Richmond 68, Rice Lake 56
Baldwin-Woodville 44, St. Croix Central 38
Boys Hockey
Hudson 3, Menomonie 0
Chippewa Falls 14, River Falls 2
New Richmond 6, Somerset 0
Girls Hockey
Hayward 6, Western Wisconsin Stars 0
Wrestling
Hudson 48, New Richmond 20
