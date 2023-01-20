Girls Basketball
Ellsworth 52, St. Croix Central 39
Boys Hockey
Hudson at Chippewa Falls (postponed)
Eau Claire Memorial 7, River Falls 1
New Richmond 6, Eau Claire North 5 (OT)
Somerset at Barron (postponed)
Girls Hockey
St. Croix Valley Fusion 4, Red Wing 2
Hudson at Hayward (postponed)
Western Wisconsin Stars vs Chippewa Falls/Menomonie (postponed)
Wrestling
Eau Claire North 42, River Falls 33
