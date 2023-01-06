Boys Hockey
New Richmond 4, Chippewa Falls 2
Somerset 5, Hayward 1
Girls Hockey
St. Croix Valley Fusion 3, Western Wisconsin Stars 0
Wrestling
Hudson 55, River Falls 21
Hudson 81, Eau Claire Memorial 0
Hudson 84, Rice Lake 0
River Falls 57, Rice Lake 19
River Falls 58, Eau Claire Memorial 18
Menomonie 55, New Richmond 19
