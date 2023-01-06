Scoreboard

Boys Hockey

New Richmond 4, Chippewa Falls 2

Somerset 5, Hayward 1

Girls Hockey

St. Croix Valley Fusion 3, Western Wisconsin Stars 0

Wrestling

Hudson 55, River Falls 21

Hudson 81, Eau Claire Memorial 0

Hudson 84, Rice Lake 0

River Falls 57, Rice Lake 19

River Falls 58, Eau Claire Memorial 18

Menomonie 55, New Richmond 19

