Division 1 boys soccer sectional semifinal
Hudson 3, Eau Claire Memorial 2: Hudson advances to play Oshkosh West in the sectional final Saturday, Oct. 29, at 4 p.m. in Marshfield
Division 4 boys soccer sectional semifinal final
Somerset 0, Northland Pines 0: Northland Pines advances 3-2 on penalty kicks
Division 1 volleyball sectional semifinals
Chippewa Falls 3, Hudson 2 (25-21, 25-22, 22-25, 25-7, 15-12)
River Falls 3, Marshfield 0 (25-20, 28-26, 25-19): River Falls advances to play Chippewa Falls in the sectional final Saturday, Oct. 29, at 7 p.m. at Eau Claire North
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.