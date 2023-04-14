Baseball
Chippewa Falls 11, Hudson 10
River Falls 10, Eau Claire Memorial 2
Eau Claire North 19, New Richmond 7
St. Croix Central 13, Osceola 1
St. Croix Central 6, Osceola 5
Prescott 8, Somerset 6
Softball
Hudson 9, River Falls 6
New Richmond 7, Eau Claire North 1
Ellsworth 9, St. Croix Central 7
Prescott 4, Somerset 0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.