Boys Basketball
Somerset 72, Ripon 62 (at Wisconsin Dells Holiday Classic)
Girls Basketball
Wausau West 59, Hudson 57 (at Marshfield Holiday Classic)
Somerset 49, Ripon 44 (at Wisconsin Dells Holiday Classic)
Boys Hockey
New Richmond 4, Rochester John Marshall 0 (at Rochester Kiwanis Tournament)
Duluth Marshall 4, Somerset 0 (at Bill McGann Holiday Classic)
Girls Hockey
Metro Lynx 2, St. Croix Valley Fusion 0 (at Culver’s Cup)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.