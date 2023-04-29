Riley Walz and Madelyn Granica had been dating for more than seven years. On April 1, Granica’s University of Minnesota-Duluth women’s basketball team lost in the NCAA Division II title game to Ashland University, 78-67.
Walz, the New Richmond girls basketball coach, decided to cheer up his fiancee by getting down on one knee and proposing. A stunned Granica at first thought Walz was joking, until he pulled a ring box out of his pocket. Walz said he chose that moment to propose because both sets of their parents were attending the national championship game in Dallas, Texas.
“I didn’t know when the opportunity would be there again,” Walz said. His parents came from Florida and Granica’s from Amery to see Madelyn play in the game.
Walz, 25, and Granica, 22, are both Amery natives. They began dating in high school. Walz said it’s fitting that he coaches in the New Richmond High School gym. That’s where he asked Granica’s parents if he could take Madelyn to prom, when he was a high school senior and she was a freshman. Her parents gave their blessing and they’ve been a couple ever since.
Their relationship has been a long-distance one since Walz graduated from high school in 2016. He first attended Winona State University, then transferred to UW-River Falls. Granica then received a scholarship to play basketball at UMD, after being the all-time leading scorer in Amery girls basketball, graduating in 2019.
Walz has logged plenty of miles driving to see Granica play, working around his schedule of games and practices with his New Richmond team. Walz is currently completing his student teaching in New Richmond.
They will make the long-distant relationship work for at least one more year. Because of COVID, Granica was approved for a fifth year of eligibility by the NCAA, so she will continue her basketball career for one more season. Granica started 31 of the 36 UMD games this season, averaging 5.2 points per game on the team that finished with a 32-4 record. She is an accounting major who hopes to earn her CPA license during her fifth year at UMD.
Walz said he’s been inundated by questions from his friends, asking why it took him so long to propose.
“We’ve been together so long, we always assumed we’d get married at some point. It’s exciting and we’ll see what the future brings,” Walz said.
He said he looks forward to the day when they can live together and not have to love by long distance.
