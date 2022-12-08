The best indication of the strength of New Richmond’s play in its 4-0 boys hockey win over River Falls Monday night at the New Richmond Sports Center was the shots on goal totals.
New Richmond outshot the Wildcats 46-12 and only a stellar game from Wildcat goaltender Jayden Serene kept the game close. New Richmond dominated the game in every possible facet.
Leading the charge for the Tigers was senior defenseman Easton Schmit, who stood out all around the rink. Schmit scored the only goal of the first period when he slid in from the point to snap a rebound shot past Serene at the 9:30 mark.
The Tigers extended the lead to 2-0 with the first varsity goal from Canton Langeness in the second period. Langeness placed his shot in the upper glove side corner of the net, off a feed from Steven Chapman who did an excellent job of holding the puck in the offensive zone.
The lead grew to 3-0 with 3:42 left in the second period when the Tigers scored their first power play goal of the night. Senior Malaki Pethes got the puck behind the Wildcat cage, skated to the front of the net and tucked another shot into the upper glove side corner of the net.
The Tigers added a fourth goal on the power play early in the third period. Schmit made a rush into the offensive zone. Serene stopped his shot and rebound shots by Catcher Langeness and Zaylin Sweet. The puck squirted into the slot where Reece Hubmer charged in and snapped a shot past Serene.
The game featured the Tigers playing well in every aspect. Their forecheck was swarming, often maintaining puck possession in the Wildcat zone for long stretches. The Tigers made sure penalties weren’t a problem. They exuberantly killed off five penalties, three in the first period, with a high intensity effort on the penalty kill.
Tiger senior goalie Blake Milton stopped all 12 shots he faced for his second straight shutout.
The Tigers, now 3-0 for the season, face an eight-day stretch between games. They play Tuesday, Dec. 13, when they host Lakeland. Two nights later they will play at Menomonie in a Big Rivers Conference game. On Saturday, Dec. 17, the Tigers will face a new opponent when they host Fond du Lac Springs.
