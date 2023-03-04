New Richmond won its first state title in five appearances with a 5-1 victory over Oregon in the Division 2 state title game at the WIAA Division 2 Boys State Hockey Tournament Thursday at Bob. Suter’s Capitol Ice Arena in Middleton.
The top-seeded Tigers built a 3-0 first period lead, and led 3-1 at the end of one, before tacking on two empty net goals in the final three minutes to seal the victory over the third-seeded Panthers.
New Richmond came out physical at the start and it resulted in back-to-back penalties 44 seconds apart to five Oregon a 5-on-3 advantage just over four minutes into the game. But before Oregon could take advantage the Panthers were whistled for two penalties of their own, setting up 3-on-3 hockey for a span of 39 seconds. Shortly after the first Tiger penalty expired, Easton Schmit streaked down the right side, put an Oregon defender on his back, and beat Panther goalie Nate McAlpine on the glove side for a power play goal 6:43 into the game.
Bjorn Bahnemen put back a rebound of a Catcher Langeness shot just over three minutes later, and Ben Hanh sent a wrister from the point after Reece Hubmer won a faceoff with 1:42 left in the first period to extend the Tiger lead to 3-0.
Fourteen seconds later the Tigers went on a power play, but Panther James Shervin got behind the Tiger defense for a contested breakaway and beat Tiger goalie Blake Milton low on the glove side to make it a 3-1 game after one.
After outshooting Oregon 13-8 in the first period, the Tigers outshot the Panthers 10-5 in a penalty-free second period before Oregon stepped up the pressure in the third. But Milton was up to the challenge, especially on a pair of Panther power plays. Following an Oregon time out with just under three minutes remaining, the Panthers pulled McAlpine for an extra skater and Langeness made them pay with an empty net goal just seconds later. Bahnemen made the final 5-1 with another empty-netter from deep in his own zone with 14 seconds left.
Milton finished with 21 saves, including 10 in the third period, as the Tigers outshot the Panthers 30-22.
It was the first appearance in the WIAA State Tournament for the Tigers since 2011 when the tournament consisted of just one division. Their previous state tournament appearances were in 1998, 1999 and 2003, when they finished as state runner-up.
