The New Richmond boys hockey team put the finishing touches on its Big Rivers Conference championship season with an emphatic 8-1 victory over Rice Lake Thursday night in Rice Lake.
The victory gives the Tigers a final conference record of 13-1 and gives them their first BRC title since 1999. They moved to the Middle Border Conference the following year and won 16 MBC championships in 19 seasons before returning to the BRC in 2021.
Seven different Tigers scored goals in their conference clinching win at Rice Lake Thursday night, led by Reece Hubmer with two. Zaylin Sweet, Trent Dorenbush, Ben Hahn, Catcher Langeness, Steven Chapman and Andy Johnson contributed one goal apiece.
Hahn also had three assists to finish with a four-point night while Sweet and Lance Howard dished out two assists each. Blake Milton made 13 saves as the Tigers outshot the Warriors 47-14.
The Tigers will open postseason play as the No. 1 seed in their Division 2 sectional bracket at home against No. 8 seed Chequamegon Thursday, Feb. 16, at 7 p.m.
