New Richmond’s Ethan Turbeville won two individual titles and helped the Tiger boys’ 4x100 meter relay team to a first place finish at the WIAA Division 1 track and field regional in Hudson Tuesday, while Caymen Gebheim won the shot put and discus at the Division 2 regional in Durand to headline a long list of area qualifiers who will compete in Thursday’s sectional meets.
Turbeville won the Division 1 100 and 200 meter dash titles with times of 10.75 and 23.38 seconds, respectively, and teamed up withTragon Timm, Miles Burke, and Aidan Zinck to win the 4x100 relay in 43.54 seconds. Teammate Thomas Casey took home a regional title in the 110 meter hurdles in 15.92 seconds.
Hudson’s Hayden Bergman claimed the Division 1 pole value title with a height of 12-feet, 6-inches.
New Richmond’s Ceanna Dietz won the girls’ 800 meter run with a time of 2 minutes, 22.2 seconds, and teamed up with Izzy Jensen, Jasmine Altena, and Vivian Roberts to win the 4x400 in 4:12.28. The Tiger girls’ 4x800 relay team of Roberts, Alex Birchhill, Amber Stevens and Reese Nichols also took first in 11:02.71.
Hudson’s Lanie Jilek claimed the regional title in the 100 hurdles with a time of 15.79 seconds, while teammate Kate Snderson won the 300 hurdles in 48.59 seconds.
River Falls’ Kayleigh Volkman cleared 10-6 to take first in the pole vault, while the Wildcat girls 4x200 meter relay team of Abi Banitt, Lilly Jensen, Brooklyn Silloway and Rebecca Randleman took first in 1:46.0.
At the Division 2 regional in Durand, Gebheim threw the shot 51-4.25 and the discus 156-02 to win both events. Spartan teammate Malachy Driscoll won the boys 300 meter hurdle title in 42.29 seconds while Conrad Webb cleared 5-11 to win the high jump.
Somerset’s Ruby Goldstein claimed the regional title in the girls discus with a throw of 115-10.
The Division 1 sectional will be held Thursday at D.C Everest High School while the Division 2 sectional is in Arcadia. The top four finishers in each event from Monday’s regionals advanced.
Here’s the full list of sectional qualifiers from the area:
Division 1 regional at Hudson
Girls
100 dash– Rebecca Randleman (RF) second 12.94
200 dash– Lilly Johnson (Hud) third 26.99
400 dash– Ruby Mitchell (Hud) third 1:03.49
800 run– Ceanna Dietz (NR) first 2:22.2; Rebecca Belany (Hud) third 2:28.15
1600 run– Anna Fitzgerald (NR) third 5:40.98; Afton Gillis (RF) fourth 5:42.9
3200 run– Lyla Vlcek (Hud) third 11:59.35
100 hurdles– Lanie Jilek (Hud) first 15.79
300 hurdles– Kate Anderson (Hud) first 48.59; Ella Carstensen (Hud) third 49.03; Bailee Bishop (RF) fourth 49.05
4x100 relay– NR (Nadia Unruh, Izzy Jensen, Etta Carlson and Katelyn Doehrmann) second 50.3
4x200 relay– RF (Abi Banitt, Lilly Jensen, Brooklyn Silloway and Rebecca Randleman) first 1:46.00; Hud (Libby Huber, Lilly Johnson, Addie Leach and Lanie Jilek) third 1:47.12
4x400 relay– NR (Izzy Jensen, Jasmine Altena, Vivian Roberts and Ceanna Dietz) first 4:12.28; Hud (Ruby Mitchell, Olivia Thompson, Kate Anderson and Ella Carstensen) second 4:16.3
4x800 relay– NR (Vivian Roberts, Alex Birchhill, Amber Stevens and Reese Nichols) first 11:02.71; Hud (Ruby Mitchell, Lyla Vlcek, Rebecca Belany and Olivia Thompson) fourth 11:50.84
High jump– Laura Mahowald (Hud) second 5-01
Pole vault– Kayleigh Volkman (RF) first 10-06; Karin Crim (Hud) second 10-00
Triple jump– Ella Carstensen (Hud) third 33-05.25
Shot put– Kylie Petermeier (Hud) third 31-08.5
Discus– Brooklyn Green (NR) second 102-11; Emily MCarthy (Hud) third 99-00; Lilly Johnson (Hud) fourth 97-03
Boys
100 dash– Ethan Turbeville (NR) first 10.75; Jacob Gilbertson (RF) fourth 11.31
200 dash– Ethan Turbeville (NR) first 23.28; Jacob Gilberston (RF) second 23.54; Xavier Island (Hud) third 23.87
400 dash– Ross Yaeger (Hud) second 51.22; Vance Landa (NR) fourth 52.55
800 run– Quin Andrews (RF) second 2:00.23; Brock Bjerke (Hud) third 2:02.98
1600 run– Ethan Eilertson (Hud) second 4:32.84; Addisu Haverly (Hud) fourth 4:41.33
3200 run– Ethan Eilertson (Hud) second 9:53.18; Noah Lawrence (Hud) third 10:01.18
110 hurdles– Thomas Casey (NR) first 15.92
4x100 relay– NR (Tragon Timm, Miles Burke, Aidan Zinck and Ethan Turbeville) first 43.54; RF (Trey Hartung, Joseph Tarasewicz, Charlie Loesch and Robert Anderson) fourth 44.81
4x200 relay– NR (Tragon Timm, Joe Hoeppner, Thomas Casey and Aidan Zinck) second 1:32.59; RF (Trey Hartung, Charlie Loesch, Robert Anderson and Jacob Gilbertson) third 1:32.86
4x400 relay– RF (Robert Anderson, Ty Bauschelt, Morris Toppel and Quin Andrews) third 3:26.51; Hudson (Isaac Anderson, Brock Bjerke, Lynden Coleman and Ross Yaeger) fourth 3:27.34
4x800 relay– Hudson (Brock Bjerke, Nic Owens, Addisu Haverly and Noah Lawrence) second 8:19.73; RF (Ty Bauschelt, Jack Karnau, Morris Toppel and Jonah Majerus) fourth 8:24.12
High jump– Mason Hughes (NR) second 6-02; Ty Bauschelt (RF) third 6-00
Pole vault– Hayden Bergman (Hud) first 12-06
Triple jump– Tim DeYoung (NR) third 39-09; Thomas Casey (NR) fourth 39-05
Shot put– Payton Roder (Hud) fourth 46-05.5
Discus– Cade Myszewski (RF) third 124-11
Division 2 regional at Durand
Girls
1600 run– Grace Labossiere (Som) second 5:54.18
3200 run– Adeline Swanson (SCC) fourth 12:26.75
100 hurdles– Adi Sindt (Som) fourth 17.14
4x100 relay– Somerset (Margo Atkins, Adi Sindt, Ashley Carufel and Payton Fuller) fourth 53.66
4x200 relay– SCC (Kendra Harmon, Ella Hawkins, Eliza McKenna and Kendall Sundby) third 1:56.15
High jump– Sidnie Roshell (SCC) second 5-01
Pole Vault– Ella Hawkins (SCC) second 9-00
Long jump– Ella Hawkins (SCC) second 15-08.5; Eliza McKenna (SCC) third 15-06
Discus– Ruby Goldstein (Som) first 115-10
Boys
100 dash– Mason Miller (Som) second 11.46
200 dash– Mason Miller (Som) second 23.39
800 run– Brian Woehrle (SCC) fourth 2:08.82
110 hurdles– Malachy Driscoll (Som) second 15.97
300 hurdles– Malachy Driscoll (Som) first 42.29; Gavin Searl (SCC) third 43.3
4x100 relay– Som (Josh White, Conrad Webb, Andy Rojas and Mason Miller) third 44.57
4x200 relay– Som (Josh White, Conrad Webb, Andy Roas and Layne Pinska) third 1:34.47; SCC (Jayden Boyce, Chris Woehrman, Khristian Steinke and Rhett Schweitzer) fourth 1:35.69
4x400 relay– SCC (Matthew Goosens, Brian Woehrle, Chris Woehrman and Will Fredericks) fourth 3:39.27
High jump– Conrad Webb (Som) first 5-11; Brian Woehrle (SCC) fourth 5-09
Pole vault– Khristian Steinke (SCC) fourth 10-03
Long jump– Andy Rojas (Som) third 19-08
Triple jump– Caeden Kreibich (Som) third 39-08; Brody Peissig (SCC) fourth 39-05.5
Shot put– Caymen Gebheim (Som) first 51-4.25; Broden Thiel (Som) second 51-02.5; Brody Peissig (SCC) third 47-08.5; Nathan Stark (SCC) 44-05.5
Discus– Caymen Gebheim (Som) first 156-02; Broden Thiel (Som) second 148-05; Brady Jackman (SCC) third 133-02
