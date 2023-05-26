New Richmond’s Ethan Turbeville won sectional titles in the boys’ Division 1 100 and 200 meter dash races, River Falls’ girls earned two D1 sectional titles , and Somerset’s Caymen Gebheim claimed the Division 2 boys’ discus title to headline a long list of area athletes who will be competing at the WIAA State Track and Field Championships next week.
The top three finishers in each event at the Division 1 sectional Thursday at D.C. Everest High School in SChofield, and the top four in the Division 2 sectional in Arcadia, qualified for the state meet.
In Division 1, New Richmond qualified three individuals and four relay teams, River Falls advanced four individuals and three relay teams, and Hudson moved on five individuals and one relay.
Turbeville won the boys’ 100 meter dash sectional title in 10.88 seconds and the 200 in 22.06, while River Falls’ Kayleigh Volkman cleared 10-feet, 6-inches to win the girls’ pole vault title and the Wildcat girls’ 4x200 meter relay team of Abi Banitt, Lilly Jensen, Brooklyn Silloway and Rebecca Randleman claimed the title with a time of 1 minute, 44.67 seconds.
Rounding out the New Richmond boys’ state qualifying field were Thomas Caseywith a third place time of 15.51 in the 110 hurdles, Tragon Timm, Miles Burke, Aidan Zinck and Turbeville in the 4x100 meter relay with a third place time of 43.02 seconds, and the Tigers’ 4x100 relay team of Timm, Joe Hoeppner, Casey and Zinck, who were third in 1:30.74.
Two Tiger girls’ relays advanced to state— the 4x100 team of Nadia Unruh, Izzy Jensen, Etta Carlson and Katelynn Doehrmann with a second place time of 50.04 seconds, and the 4x400 team of Jensen, Jasmine Altena, Vivian Roberts and Ceanna Dietz with a third place time of 4:08.23.
In addition to anchoring the Wildcat girls’ 4x200 relay team, Randleman also qualified for state in the 100 meter dash with a third place time of 12.84 seconds.
River Falls’ Quin Andrews took second in the 800 meter run in 1:56.92 to advance, and Wildcat teammate Jacob Gilbertson was third in the 200 meter dash in 22.61 to move on. The Wildcat boys’ 4x200 relay team of Trey Hartung, Charlie Loesch, Robert Anderson and Gilbertson qualified with a second place time of 1:30.55, while the 4x400 team of Anderson, Ty Bauschelt, Morris Toppel and Andrews took second in 3:26.73.
Hudson’s girls will be represented at state by Lanie Jilek in the 100 hurdles (second, 15.47 seconds), Kate Anderson in the 300 hurdles (third, 47.63), Ella Carstensen in the triple jump (third, 34-04.25) and Laura Mahowald in the high jump (third, 5-0), as well as the 4x200 relay team of Libby Huber, Lilly Johnson, Addie Leach and Jilek (third, 1:45.57).
Ross Yaeger was the lone Raider boy to qualify for state with a third place time of 51.2 seconds in the 400 meter dash.
Somerset’s Gebheim and Thiel qualify in two events each
Somerset’s Caymen Gebheim and Broden Thiel will get to spend a lot of time together at state after both qualified in the Division 2 boys’ discus and shot put.
Gebheim won the sectional title in the discus with a throw of 171-03, while Thiel was third with 155-0. In the shot put, Thiel was second at 51-7.5 and Gebheim took third with 51-00. Spartan teammate Conrad Webb also advanced with a fourth place height of 6-feet in the high jump.
In Division 2 girls, Somerset’s Ruby Goldstein qualified in the discus with a second place throw of 122-08, and St. Croix Central’s Ella Hawkins qualified in the pole vault with a fourth place height on 9-06.
The WIAA State Track and Field Championships will be held Friday and Saturday, June 2-3, at UW-La Crosse’s Veterans Memorial Stadium Complex in La Crosse.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to hcoyle@orourkemediagroup.com.