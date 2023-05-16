New Richmond seniors Ethan Turbeville and Ceanna Dietz each won a pair of Big Rivers Conference titles while the Tigers took home seven titles as a team at the BRC Championships Meet Monday in Rice Lake.
Turbeville defended his conference titles in the boys 100 and 200 meter dash while Dietz won the 800 meter run for the second straight year while claiming her first title in the 1600.
Chippewa Falls swept the team titles with the Cardinal boys edging out New Richmond and Eau Claire Memorial for first with 111 points. The Tigers and Old Abes tied for second with 107 while River Falls was fifth with 83 and Hudson seventh with 61.
On the girls’ side, Chippewa Falls took first with 154.5 while Rice Lake was second with 141. Hudson was fourth with 89 and New Richmond fifth with 73.5 while River Falls was seventh with 56.
Turbeville held off River Falls’ Jacob Gilbertson to win both the 100 and 200 meter dash finals. Turbeville won the 100 in 10.72 seconds while Gilbertson was second in 11.09. In the 200, Turbeville took first in 21.82 seconds and Gilbertson was second in 22.33.
Two other Tigers boys claimed titles, with Thomas Casey winning the 110 meter hurdles in 15.44 seconds and Lee Erickson winning the pole vault with a height of 12-feet, 6-inches.
Dietz defended her title in the 800 meter run with a time of 2:22.67, while River Falls’ Lilly Jensen was third in 2:29.98. Dietz also won the 1600 meter run in 5:25.61 while teammate Anna Fitzgerald was third in 5:37.53.
Dietz also anchored the Tiger girls’ winning 4x400 meter relay team, teaming up with Izzy Jensen, Jasmine Altena and Vivian Roberts for a first place time of 4:14.05. Hudson’s Ruby Mitchell, Olivia Thompson, Kate Anderson and Ella Carstensen were second in 4:22.68.
River Falls’ girls took home a pair of titles, with Kayleigh Volkman clearing 10-03 to take first in the pole vault, and the 4x200 meter relay team of Abi Bannit, Lilly Jensen, Brooklyn Silloway and Rebecca Randleman combining for a first place time of 1:46.2. Bannit, Jensen, Silloway and Randleman also took third in the 4x100 in 51.22 seconds, while Randleman was third in the 100 meter dash in 12.57 seconds.
Hudson’s girls won the 4x800 meter relay title, with Ruby Mitchell, Lyla Vlcek, Olivia Thompson and Rebecca Belany teaming up for a time of 10:07.9.
The New Richmond boys’ team score was boosted by four second place finishes, including Zane Habisch in the high jump with a leap of 6-02 and Mason Toth in the discus with a throw of 143-06.
Drew Brinkman, Mason Hughes, Billy Auvin and Vance Landa took second in the 4x400 relay in 3:29.01, while Timm Tragon, Zane Habish, Joe Hoeppner and Aidan Zinck were second in the 4x200 in 1:31.98. River Falls’ Trey Hartung, Jacob Lane, Morris Toppel and Charlie Loesch were third in 1:32.82.
Landa also took third in the 400 meter dash for the Tiger boys in 51.33 seconds, while Brooklyn Green boosted the Tiger girls’ team score with a throw of 101-00 in the discus.
Ethan Eilertson ran to a pair of second place finishes for the Hudson boys– in the 1600 with a time of 4:30.01 and the 3200 in 9:54.32. River Falls’ Quin Andrews was third in the 1600 in 4:31.09, while Eilertson’s teammate Noah Lawrence was third in the 3200 in 10:00.4.
Andrews also placed second in the 800 meter run for River Falls with a time of 1:59.86, while the Wildcats’ 4x100 meter relay team of Hartung, Joseph Tarasewicz, Loesch and Gilberston took second in 44.2 seconds. The Wildcats’ 4x800 meter relay team of Ty Bauschelt, Jonah Majerus, Toppel and Hudsen Smith finished third in 8:33.48.
Hudson’s girls had three of the top four finishers in the 300 hurdles, with Kate Anderson second in 48.15 seconds, Carstensen third in 48.26 and Lanie Jilek fourth in 48.29. Jilek added a second place time of 16.03 seconds in the 100 hurdles, and Karin Crim took second in the pole vault with a height of 9-09, while Laura Mahowold was second in the high jump with a leap of 5-feet.
