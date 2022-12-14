Boys Basketball
Hudson 61, Hastings 54
River Falls 73, St. Paul Central 70
St. Croix Central 57, Somerset 55
Girls Basketball
Hudson 58, New Richmond 39
Rice Lake 65, River Falls 53
St. Croix Central 55, Alma/Pepin 29
Boys Hockey
Hudson 4, Menomonie 2
Girls Hockey
Hudson 3, St. Croix Valley 2
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.