Scoreboard

Boys Basketball

Hudson 50, Menomonie 38

Chippewa Falls 85, River Falls 81 (OT)

Eau Claire Memorial 79, New Richmond 44

Somerset 73, St. Croix Falls 66 (OT)

Northwestern 78, St. Croix Central 76

Girls Basketball

Hudson 60, Menomonie 38

River Falls 58, Chippewa Falls 46

Eau Claire Memorial 85, New Richmond 52

Somerset 63, Ellsworth 36

Boys Hockey

Blaine 4, Hudson 1

River Falls 3, Baldwin-Woodville 1

New Richmond 6, Hayward 1

Girls Hockey

Hudson 3, Western Wisconsin Stars 2

St. Croix Valley Fusion 7, Eau Claire Area 6 (OT)

