Boys Basketball
Hudson 50, Menomonie 38
Chippewa Falls 85, River Falls 81 (OT)
Eau Claire Memorial 79, New Richmond 44
Somerset 73, St. Croix Falls 66 (OT)
Northwestern 78, St. Croix Central 76
Girls Basketball
Hudson 60, Menomonie 38
River Falls 58, Chippewa Falls 46
Eau Claire Memorial 85, New Richmond 52
Somerset 63, Ellsworth 36
Boys Hockey
Blaine 4, Hudson 1
River Falls 3, Baldwin-Woodville 1
New Richmond 6, Hayward 1
Girls Hockey
Hudson 3, Western Wisconsin Stars 2
St. Croix Valley Fusion 7, Eau Claire Area 6 (OT)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to jjohnson@orourkemediagroup.com.